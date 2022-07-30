Metallica plays 'Master of Puppets' at Lollapalooza as tribute for 'Stranger Things'

Left Menu

American heavy metal band Metallica recently performed their 1986 song 'Master of Puppets' during the first day of Lollapalooza and wowed the crowd with a tribute to the popular Netflix show, 'Stranger Things'.

30-07-2022
Metallica (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American heavy metal band Metallica recently performed their 1986 song 'Master of Puppets' during the first day of Lollapalooza and wowed the crowd with a tribute to the popular Netflix show, 'Stranger Things'. As per Fox News, while playing at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival for the first time since 2015, the band gave a shutout to the Netflix show. They closed out their set with 'Master of Puppets'.

The popular TV series has introduced an entirely new generation to 80s music. In it, Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joesph Quinn plays 'Master of Puppets', while he and the other characters are all in the Upside Down trying to destroy the season's villain, Vecna, during the show's season four finale. The clips of him playing the guitar went viral on social media and brought millions of streams to the 80s song and brought it back on top of the charts 30 years after its release.

Metallica's Lollapalooza festival performance was accompanied by the Eddie Munson scene playing behind them and some fireworks. This wasn't the first time Metallica has acknowledged the 'Stranger Things' guitar solo. On July 8, the band posted a duet of the popular scene on TikTok, while they played along wearing shirts from the show. That video got over two million likes.

On July 10, the 'Stranger Writers' Twitter account posted a video captioned "practice makes perfect" of Quinn rocking out on the guitar playing the song. Speaking with an entertainment outlet, Quinn revealed that in the actual show, it was a combination of him playing and a guitar double Aidan Fisher, saying that the closer shots of the hands are Fisher's while the wider shots are him.

"It was a combination of both, really. I played the guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky that I had foundation there," he said, as per Fox News. (ANI)

