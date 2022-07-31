Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with Joe LoCicero
- Country:
- United States
Actor couple Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero are set to become parents.
The ''Jane the Virgin'' star made the announcement on her 38th birthday on Instagram.
''This birthday hits different (sic),'' she captioned the video featuring footage and photos of herself with LoCicero, leading up to a clip of the duo with a pregnancy test.
This will be the first child for Rodriguez and LoCicero, who met on the set of ''Jane the Virgin'' before they tied the knot in May 2019.
LoCicero, 35, has appeared in Rodriguez films such as ''Someone Great'' and ''Miss Bala''. He has also had a recurring role on ''The Bold and The Beautiful''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
