Left Menu

Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with Joe LoCicero

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:33 IST
Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with Joe LoCicero
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor couple Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero are set to become parents.

The ''Jane the Virgin'' star made the announcement on her 38th birthday on Instagram.

''This birthday hits different (sic),'' she captioned the video featuring footage and photos of herself with LoCicero, leading up to a clip of the duo with a pregnancy test.

This will be the first child for Rodriguez and LoCicero, who met on the set of ''Jane the Virgin'' before they tied the knot in May 2019.

LoCicero, 35, has appeared in Rodriguez films such as ''Someone Great'' and ''Miss Bala''. He has also had a recurring role on ''The Bold and The Beautiful''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022