Some producers to stop Telugu film shootings from tomorrow

The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild ATFPG had last week announced that all producer members of the Guild voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1 and will hold discussions until we find workable resolutions.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:55 IST
A section of Telugu film producers on Sunday decided to stop film shootings from August 1 over certain issues. The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) had last week announced that all producer members of the Guild voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1 and will hold discussions ''until we find workable resolutions''. The members (section of producers) decided voluntarily not to shoot their movies from Monday to settle their issues, sources said after the general body meeting of the Film Chamber here on Sunday. The ongoing and new film shoots will not take place from Monday and shootings will be stalled till solutions to the problems are found. ''We have decided to stop shootings of Telugu films and will discuss ways to overcome the present situation,'' producer Dil Raju told reporters here. However, a senior representative of the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) said ''not all producers'' decided to stop film shoots. The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) on July 26 in a statement had said, ''Post-pandemic, with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it becomes important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to improve our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1, to sit in discussion until we find workable resolutions''.

