Korean star Lee Jong-suk on 'Big Mouth': Hope fans find it worth the wait

Popular Korean actor Lee Jong-suk says he is nervous about making his return to television with ''Big Mouth'' and hopes his fans give a positive response to the series.

The show marks the small-screen comeback of Lee, popular for Korean dramas such as ''W'' and ''Romance is a Bonus Book'', following his military service.

''I'm nervous about meeting you all on the small screens after a long break. I hope my fans are happy to see me and find it worth the wait,'' Lee said during a recent global virtual press conference from Seoul.

''Big Mouth'' follows the story of Park Chang-ho, a mediocre lawyer (Lee) who becomes involved in a murder investigation. It also stars Lim Yoona, who plays Ko Mi-ho, a nurse and wife of Chang-ho who tries to help him clear his name.

The fast-paced action-packed thriller is directed by Oh Choong-hwan, known for ''Hotel Del Luna'', ''Doctors'' and ''While You Were Sleeping''. The cast also includes Kim Ju-hun, Ok Jay-eon and Yang Kyung-won.

''Big Mouth'' reunites Lee with Oh following 2017's K-drama ''While You Were Sleeping'' and the actor said he boarded the show because he wanted to work with the director again.

''This is my second time working with Director Oh, and I can tell you that he always keeps the shoots fun and cheerful... I respect him as a director, but he's also like a big brother to me, and a good friend. ''We talked about all sorts of things, sharing our thoughts, and came to the conclusion that we were ready to try something new. I had my faith in him, and the rest is history,'' Lee, who had a special appearance in the 2022 film ''The Witch: Part 2. The Other One'', added.

Describing ''Big Mouth'' as a series focusing on organisational corruption and its investigation, Lim said the show will give the audience something to think about.

''From Mi-ho's perspective, it's also about putting herself out there risking everything to save her family,'' she added.

The actor, star of K-dramas such as ''The K2'' and ''Confidential Assignment'' film franchise, said she got to travel to different places while shooting for the show.

''I'd never done a noir, or played a nurse before, so it was a great chance for me to show something new to the audience...

''This was the longest shooting period of my career, so I got to travel to different places and make great memories. Everyone here, the cast and the crew alike, have been nothing but kind to me, and I truly enjoyed being Mi-ho thanks to them,'' Lim said. Created by Jang Young-cheol and Jeong Gyeong-sun of ''Vagabond'' fame, ''Big Mouth'' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

