Left Menu

Ann Dowd boards cast of 'The Exorcist' film reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-08-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 11:45 IST
Ann Dowd boards cast of 'The Exorcist' film reboot
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Handmaid's Tale'' actor Ann Dowd has joined the cast of ''The Exorcist'' movie billed as a new take on the on the 1973 horror classic.

According to Variety, the upcoming film is the first project in the planned horror trilogy.

The film also features actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role from the original film as Chris MacNeil.

The project is produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal Studios and streaming platform Peacock. The first part from the proposed trilogy is set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2023.

David Gordon Green is directing the movie from a script he co-wrote with Scott Teems, Danny McBride.

Jason Blum is producing via his Blumhouse banner along with David Robinson and James Robinson of Morgan Creek.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022