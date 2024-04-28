Left Menu

Ryan Gosling surprises fans during stunt show at Universal Studios ahead of 'The Fall Guy' release

Ryan Gosling startled Universal Studios Hollywood guests when he made an appearance during a Waterworld pre-show inspired by his latest movie, 'The Fall Guy', as reported by Deadline.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:40 IST
Ryan Gosling (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Ryan Gosling startled Universal Studios Hollywood guests when he made an appearance during a Waterworld pre-show inspired by his latest movie, 'The Fall Guy', as reported by Deadline. In the videos and pictures going viral on social media, Gosling can be seen participating in 'The Fall Guy' Stuntacular Pre-Show ahead of Waterworld.

Director David Leitch also appeared on stage as the show went on to showcase the stunts on jet skis. They start integrating Gosling into the action, the actor says, "No, I just came out to say hi." "I think he's making it sound less original than it is," Gosling joked. "The film's a comedy, it's a drama, it's a love letter to the stunt community. It's been getting great reviews, so check it out, if you feel like it."

'The Fall Guy' opens in theaters on May 3 and The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show runs through May 19, but no word on if Gosling will make further appearances. 'The Fall Guy revolves' around Gosling's Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, after leaving the business a year earlier to focus on his physical and mental health, is called back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio film directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt), goes missing.

The film is inspired by the 1980s ABC series created by Glen A. Larson and starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers. The Fall Guy ran for five seasons on the Alphabet network with over 100 episodes produced, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

