Kung Fu Panda 4 possibility analysis: Can the makers proceed with a fourth film?

After the release of Kung Fu Panda in 2008, the film went on to become a huge hit among worldwide audiences. Inspired by the first film's success, the franchise came with two more movies, Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) and Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), which became even more successful than the first one. Since then enthusiasts are wondering for Kung Fu Panda 4. Fans are hopeful that the fourth movie will get approval in 2022. But, will that really happen?

Jeffrey Katzenberg told in 2010 that there could be 6 movies in the KFP series, but still now there is no official update on a fourth film.

As an aside, Netflix released a television special series named Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight in July 2022. This means that Kung Fu Panda lovers can see more stories on Po in the Netflix series.

Back in January 2016, Collider questioned the filmmakers of Kung Fu Panda 3 about the possibility of a Kung Fu Panda 4. "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that," Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson said.

"We're not going to try to make the sequels feel open-ended," said Alessandro Carloni, a co-director. We want it to feel like the conclusion of a trip, which we think this film does. Then it's amazing if a fantastic story emerges."

On August 2, 2018, the co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson weighed in on the updates on Kung Fu Panda 4. She said she had always seen the series as a trilogy, but she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

Several reports claimed that Kung Fu Panda 4 will definitely happen in the future. Some of the reports even claimed that the production for the fourth film's filming had already started but was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Does that mean DreamWorks Animation secretly renewed the fourth movie?

We don't think so, but we can tell for sure there's no official confirmation on the film to this day. If the fourth film finally happens, it is likely to focus on the story of Po meeting with his biological father and his family. In the last film, Po entered the Panda village and united with his dad and other pandas. Po taught his son the art of Kung Fu and turned him into a Kung Fu master.

Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all Kung Fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi. If Kai returns to Kung Fu Panda 4, Po will fight with him and put an end to all his misdeeds. Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected more to focus on Po.

Kai might not return as the main villain in Kung Fu Panda 4, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion, thereby freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

Now that The Dragon Knight already premiered in July, fans are wondering if the makers would announce Kung Fu Panda 4 next.

