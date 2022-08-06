Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 4 to be announced after First Kiss movie
- Country:
- Japan
Kaguya-sama Season 3, the anime TV series ended on June 25. In this season, Kaguya finds Miyuki dressing up as Arsène on a rooftop. But before she can express her feelings for him, he releases a giant balloon on the campfire, scattering dozens of heart-shaped balloons into the sky. He does not want to confess first and asks her to apply to Stanford with him. She accepts and, as a prize for finding the phantom thief, kisses him.
Many viewers believe this is the end of the anime but, there could be The Kaguya-sama Season 4. The official website and Twitter have confirmed that more content is coming. The post teased fans by stating, "A new animation will be produced."
「かぐや様は告らせたい」新作アニメーション、制作決定——#かぐや様 pic.twitter.com/miqc9KVTNZ— アニメ「かぐや様は告らせたい」公式 (@anime_kaguya) June 24, 2022
However, it is yet to be announced whether there will be The Kaguya-sama Season 4 or a TV movie. But recently, on July 8, 2022, Newtype magazine announced a Kaguya-sama movie titled "aguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- (Kaguya-samawa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai)".
According to Anime Geek, based on the title, it'll adapt the 10-chapter Christmas-themed story arc of the same name, which means it's a direct sequel to Ultra Romantic rather than an anime original story. Considering that the average anime episode adapted 3 to 5 manga chapters it's likely that First Kiss will be the equivalent of a relatively short film or a long OVA episode.
On July 11, 2022, the official post of the Twitter account announced that the Kaguya: First Kiss movie will be broadcast on Japanese TV stations after its special screenings at movie theaters. Crunchyroll might broadcast the Kaguya-sama film for a global audience in the future.
Still, there is confusion about whether there will be Kaguya-sama Season 4 in the future to complete the final arc.
Kaguya-sama Season 4 will continue the story of Miyuki and Kaguya. They may confess face to face or may even go for a date. In addition, the fourth season will also show the dark secrets of Ai Hayasaka and the Shinomiya family.
Kaguya-sama Season 4 will definitely be announced after the end of the Kaguya First Kiss movie. We will keep you updated on the manga series.
Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1056 full summary is out! Know all important details