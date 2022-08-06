Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 4 to be announced after First Kiss movie

Kaguya-sama Season 3, the anime TV series ended on June 25. In this season, Kaguya finds Miyuki dressing up as Arsène on a rooftop. But before she can express her feelings for him, he releases a giant balloon on the campfire, scattering dozens of heart-shaped balloons into the sky. He does not want to confess first and asks her to apply to Stanford with him. She accepts and, as a prize for finding the phantom thief, kisses him.

Many viewers believe this is the end of the anime but, there could be The Kaguya-sama Season 4. The official website and Twitter have confirmed that more content is coming. The post teased fans by stating, "A new animation will be produced."

However, it is yet to be announced whether there will be The Kaguya-sama Season 4 or a TV movie. But recently, on July 8, 2022, Newtype magazine announced a Kaguya-sama movie titled "aguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- (Kaguya-samawa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai)".

According to Anime Geek, based on the title, it'll adapt the 10-chapter Christmas-themed story arc of the same name, which means it's a direct sequel to Ultra Romantic rather than an anime original story. Considering that the average anime episode adapted 3 to 5 manga chapters it's likely that First Kiss will be the equivalent of a relatively short film or a long OVA episode.

On July 11, 2022, the official post of the Twitter account announced that the Kaguya: First Kiss movie will be broadcast on Japanese TV stations after its special screenings at movie theaters. Crunchyroll might broadcast the Kaguya-sama film for a global audience in the future.

Still, there is confusion about whether there will be Kaguya-sama Season 4 in the future to complete the final arc.

Kaguya-sama Season 4 will continue the story of Miyuki and Kaguya. They may confess face to face or may even go for a date. In addition, the fourth season will also show the dark secrets of Ai Hayasaka and the Shinomiya family.

Kaguya-sama Season 4 will definitely be announced after the end of the Kaguya First Kiss movie. We will keep you updated on the manga series.

