Maha: 4 booked for trying to convert tribal woman to Christianity

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-08-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people have been booked for allegedly trying to force a tribal woman in Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district to convert to Christianity, a police official said on Saturday.

The 50-year-old woman, a resident of Talavapada in Saravali here, has told police the four accused, comprising two men and two women, on Friday came to her house and asked her to embrace Christianity as it would drive away her sufferings and also offered her money to convert, the official said.

Clamant Baila (37), Kariamma Philips (53). Pinki Kaur Sharma (36) and Parshuram Shingada (24) have been charged under Indian Penal Code for outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity among different groups, house trespass and other offences, he said.

All four accused have been issued notices to join the probe, the Palghar police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

