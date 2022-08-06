Urfi Javed slams Chahat Khanna for making 'cheap' fashion remarks on her outfit

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed slammed Chahatt Khanna for making 'Nasty' and 'Cheap' fashion remarks about her dressing sense via social media. Urfi Javed reacted angrily when Chahatt Khanna made an attempt to humiliate her for her attire. The two are currently trading blows over social media.

With her criticism of Urfi Javed and her most recent attire, Chahatt Khanna has caused a stir. Chahatt humiliated Urfi for her clothing choices by sharing a collage of images of her wearing a neon green dress on a recent outing. Chahatt made accusations, but Urfi did not take it lying down and called her a "hypocrite" in response. Chahatt shared Urfi's pictures on her Instagram stories, she went on writing," "Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

"At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?", Urfi wrote as her response. Later, she shared a picture of Chahatt showing her bare back to the lens, she wrote,""So you're allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see ? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother they have. Sh*t," she wrote. Uorfi also wrote, "At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain't coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol."

Right after this, Chahatt has now wrote a message in one of her Instagram stories, sharing her reponse in reaction to Urfi's comments. "I dont Need to be a part of this drama but its essential to let my followers know, people talk and few bark a lot, but people who know me they know I've worked hard to come here and achieve a lifestyle and not alimony, pls go check records first before talking, haven't taken a single penny ever, also my divorce could have been easily targeted, everyone knows abt this. But people with class would never do that, also I'm not expecting class from classless people nor paid media. A baki jisko jo acha lagta hai likho.. mera kya (Write whatever you want. What is it to me)," she wrote. Urfi Javed's fashion buzz continues to make headlines as she took her boldness a notch higher and left no stone unturned to amuse netizens. Chahatt is a TV actor who has acted in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. (ANI)

