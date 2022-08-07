Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra in action avatar in BTS picture from 'Indian Police Force' sets

Sidharth Malhotra shared glimpses from his upcoming action flick 'Indian Police Force' on Saturday on his social media account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 10:22 IST
Sidharth Malhotra in action avatar in BTS picture from 'Indian Police Force' sets
Sidharth Malhotra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sidharth Malhotra shared glimpses from his upcoming action flick 'Indian Police Force' on Saturday on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Marjaavaan' actor treated fans with a new picture from the hardcore action scene from the series where he is seen taking two goons with full force.

Sharing the picture, the 'Shershaah' actor wrote, #INDIANPOLICEFORCE' and also tagged Rohit Shetty. [{902bbd72-a906-4197-a261-6bbb0f7e6075:intradmin/wqeggihdlkw.JPG}]

In the black and white picture, Sidharth was seen kicking one of the goons and twisting the hand of the other. He was seen in full-action mode. 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi are also a part of the project.

Talking more about the series, Rohit said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me with an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide." He added, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."Interestingly, Rohit will shine the spotlight on Delhi Police with the 'Indian Police Force'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth's upcoming film 'Thank God' which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022. 'Thank God' also stars actor Rakul Preet. Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice-of-life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth also has a few projects in the pipeline. He is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022