Left Menu

Honoured to be onboard India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier: Mohanlal after IAC Vikrant visit

Its construction began in 2009.The Indian Navy took delivery of the aircraft carrier from its manufacturer, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, in July and it will be commissioned into the force this month.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:13 IST
Honoured to be onboard India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier: Mohanlal after IAC Vikrant visit
Mohanlal (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Mohanlal has expressed his gratitude after he visited Vikrant, the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier.

The 62-year-old actor visited the soon-to-be-commissioned aircraft carrier with filmmaker Major Ravi on Thursday.

Mohanlal shared photos from his visit to the aircraft on Twitter Saturday and called it a ''true engineering marvel''.

''Honoured to be onboard India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kerala. She is a true engineering marvel that further fortifies @indiannavy and showcases India's shipbuilding capabilities.

''I express my heartfelt gratitude for this matchless opportunity, especially to the Commanding Officer, Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, VSM, and Mr. Madhu Nair, the Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, for their warm reception,'' the actor wrote.

Mohanlal, who was inducted into the Territorial Army of India in the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2018, said the ''unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine'' makes him ''triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder''. ''May she always be victorious at sea!'' he added.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009.

The Indian Navy took delivery of the aircraft carrier from its manufacturer, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, in July and it will be commissioned into the force this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022