Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 will return with Mikey’s past secrets after a break

The Japanese manga, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 is on hiatus and won't be out next week. According to Weekly Shōnen Jump, the chapter will be released on August 17, 2022. Chapter 264 touches upon Mikey's life history and the origin of the Dark Impulses. It also shows the history of his life when he was in school and a baby.

Since the manga is approaching the final part of the battle, the upcoming chapters are highly vital and entertaining. In the previous chapter, we saw two crying moments of Mikey. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 might showcase his cry. It could be the death of Draken.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 could start again from Mikey's point of view. Fans will get some more secrets about Manjiro Sano's past.

In the previous chapter, Mikey explained that he only has one memory of his father. He believes his father was strong because he did not cry. Sano Manjiro lost his father when he was four years old. This led him continuously beat children of his age and even older in school and locality to prove himself strong.

He even did not cry when his mother died and continues to believe that crying in any situation is a sign of weakness. The manga ends with Draken meeting Mikey. Manjiro thinks Draken is also strong like him.

Since Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 is on break next week, the spoiler won't be out this week. Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 will be out on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Japan. The spoilers and raw scans for the chapter are yet to be out. Fans can expect raw scans two days before the release of the official issue.

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. In May 2021, the series entered its very last arc.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

