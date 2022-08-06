One Piece Chapter 1056 full summary is out! Know all important details

One Piece Chapter 1056 will release on Sunday, August 7. It seems EiichiroOda is finally wrapping up the Wano Country arc. The raw scans and the full summary of One Piece Chapter 1056 are out.

The cover of One Piece Chapter 1056 features Katakuri and Oven Vs. Germa. After completing dinner, Raizou and Shinobi are lying on the bed while Red Scabbard is asking them to hold on.

Kin'emon apologizes for everything. But she is suffering from a severe burn on her face. One Piece Chapter 1056 will also highlight Carrot. Carrot was called by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, and she arrives. Inu asks her to become the king of Mokomo Dukedom as they are going to stay in Wano to protect Momonosuke.

While Carrot denied being the king, Wanda assures her that she will support her to make a decision on the Dukes.

Meanwhile, in Wano, Sukiyaki tells momo and Hiyori that he is their grandfather and hugs them.

In the crew, Franky is surprised that Pluton still exists in Luffy's mind though he has burnt its blueprints. Luffy remembers everything. Robin and Luffy will have a serious conversation on the ancient weapon, which has the name of God "Pluton."

One Piece Chapter 1056 will again start after a few days. The people of Flower Capital are happy. Momo is happy after being Shogun. He is looking after the city. People are respecting him and calling him Shogun.

The scene changes to Kids and Luffy doing a lottery to see which one goes to the east, and Kids wins the game. In the meantime, Law gives Kid a copy of the Road Poneglyph. Killer says they have to be serious to participate in the battle of One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1056 ends with Momo shouting if Yamato is still present on the roof. He was there! Now it's time to join Luffy to live like Kouzuki Oden.

One Piece Chapter 1056 is set to release on August 7, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

