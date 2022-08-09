Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' heading to streamer Voot Select for OTT release

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:22 IST
Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' heading to streamer Voot Select for OTT release
  • Country:
  • India

Taapsee Pannu-led ''Shabaash Mithu'', a sports drama based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, will have its OTT debut on Voot Select, the streamer announced Tuesday. Directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji from a script by Priya Aven, the film presents the story of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer, Mithali Raj.

The movie, which released in theatres on July 15, chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj's life.

Pannu said she is excited about the digital release of the movie and looks forward to the reaction of the audience.

''I am very excited with its release on Voot Select as now this story will have the opportunity to reach a much wider audience and hopefully, inspire other young girls and women to follow their dreams and passion in sports, akin to the relentless spirit of India cricket superstar Mithali Raj. ''I cannot wait to watch this special story once again at home in the company of friends and family and cherish this special moment, and really looking forward to seeing the audiences' reaction to the movie's OTT release,'' the 35-year-old actor said.

Voot Select will announce the film's digital release date soon.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, “Shabaash Mithu” also features seasoned actor Vijay Raaz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022