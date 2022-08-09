Kathmandu edition of Kalinga literary festival from Oct 15

The Kathmandu edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival will be held in the Nepal capital city on October 15 and 16.

Organisers of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) said the event will be held in Kathmandu in association with Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd, and Rastrika Sahitya Samaj, Nepal.

The collaboration between Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd, Rastrika Sahitya Samaj, Nepal and Kalinga Literary Festival will strengthen cultural dialogue, religious as well as literary perspective and prolonged relations between Nepal and India, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, KLF founder and director, said in a statement.

The festival will focus on the glorious traditions of Nepal, Parida said. “Kalinga Literary Festival Kathmandu will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry and other art forms. It will be a life time experience for lovers of literature, music, dance, art, poetry. The festival will celebrate the long-standing ties between Nepal and India in the context of the emerging global cultures,” Parida said.

While Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd, Rastrika Sahitya Samaj, Nepal is known organisation in Nepal which has been promoting and working on various literary and cultural activities in Nepal, the KLF is a dignified institution in India which has been honouring and promoting distinguished personalities from different regions of India.

The festival will have panel discussions on literature, Art, Culture, History, and showcase artistic traditions from Nepal and India, in addition to the world of Nepalese and Indian art and music,” said Ranjana Niraula, KLF-Kathmandu, Director and Co-Ordinator.

Over 30 writers and cultural figures from India are likely to join the KLF Kathmandu. Around 70 per cent speakers will join from host country Nepal in the festival.

