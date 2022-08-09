Brazilian pop singer Anitta leaves Nubank's board of directors

Left Menu

Latin American financial start-up Nubank said on Tuesday that Brazilian pop singer Anitta has left its board of directors, some 14 months after joining it, and will now become a global brand ambassador for the digital bank.

Latin American financial start-up Nubank said on Tuesday that Brazilian pop singer Anitta has left its board of directors, some 14 months after joining it, and will now become a global brand ambassador for the digital bank. The fintech, backed by investors such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, said that the singer had requested to leave the board due to her schedule.

The company said that it has appointed Thuan Pham, former chief technology officer of Uber and current CTO of South Korea's Coupang, to succeed her. Born in a Rio de Janeiro slum, Anitta has become one of Brazil's best known pop stars. In March she became the first Brazilian to top Spotify's daily global chart with her song "Envolver."

