Aamir Khan seeks blessings at Golden Temple ahead of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' release

Aamir Khan, on Wednesday morning, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. His co-star Mona Singh also paid a visit to the sacred place along with him. Several pictures have surfaced online in which Aamir is seen in casual attire, while Mona donned a pink suit. The duo was also surrounded by other devotees.

Prior to this, Aamir and Mona along with Naga Chaitanya paid homage to Bravehearts at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Aamir essays the role of a Sikh character in the movie which is the remake of the 1994 superhit Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a part of the film. Makers of the upcoming family entertainer recently hosted a special screening of their film in Hyderabad in presence of many big industry names. The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind. Also, the makers have announced that the film will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. Aamir recently expressed how he just got saved from having the same release date with that of KGF 2. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2".

'Laal Singh Chadha' will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' this Thursday. (ANI)

