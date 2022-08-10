Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Sepoy Aurangzeb’s mother hoists tricolour in Poonch home

The mother of Shourya Chakra awardee sepoy Aurangzeb unfurled the tricolour at her home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday to mark the start of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the border district.

Aurangzeb, who belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was abducted and killed by terrorists in Pulwama district when he was on his way home for Eid on June 14, 2018. He was part of Major Rohit Shukla's team that gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.

The braveheart's mother Raj Begum along with J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina launched the campaign to unfurl the tricolour at every house in the border district ahead of Independence Day.

Ravinder Raina said it was a moment of immense pride. He said India is a land of the brave and its people have sacrificed everything including their lives to safeguard the nation from any danger.

“The hoisting of the Tiranga at the house of Choudhary Mohammad Aurangzeb who was martyred in Pulwama while fighting Pakistani terrorists, arouses patriotic fervour in every heart. All the locals have come together in this moment of great pride'', Raina said. Sepoy Aurangzeb had boarded a private vehicle in Shopian for Rajouri. Terrorists intercepted the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan. His bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampor in Pulwama district. ''The Tricolour is in our blood, it is our identity and we all love it beyond anything,” he said.

A nationwide campaign to unfurl the Indian national flag has been launched on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 76th Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)