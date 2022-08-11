Left Menu

Imogen Reid to star opposite Ellen Pompeo in untitled Hulu series

11-08-2022
Actor Imogen Reid, known for ''Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald'', will feature in the untitled orphan limited series at Hulu.

She joins ''Grey's Anatomy'' star Ellen Pompeo in the project inspired by the true story, which has drawn parallels to the 2009 horror movie ''Orphan''.

According to entertainment outlet Variety, Reid will play a young girl, with a rare form of dwarfism, who is adopted by a Midwestern couple.

As the couple begins to raise the girl alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

''As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves and protect their own narrative, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage,'' read the plotline.

Hulu has given an eight-episode order to the series. Katie Robbins of ''The Affair'' fame is writing and executive producing the show, with Pompeo set to executive produce under her Calamity Jane production banner.

Erin Levy, known for ''Mad Men'', will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

