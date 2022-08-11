Imogen Reid to star opposite Ellen Pompeo in untitled Hulu series
- Country:
- United States
Actor Imogen Reid, known for ''Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald'', will feature in the untitled orphan limited series at Hulu.
She joins ''Grey's Anatomy'' star Ellen Pompeo in the project inspired by the true story, which has drawn parallels to the 2009 horror movie ''Orphan''.
According to entertainment outlet Variety, Reid will play a young girl, with a rare form of dwarfism, who is adopted by a Midwestern couple.
As the couple begins to raise the girl alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.
''As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves and protect their own narrative, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage,'' read the plotline.
Hulu has given an eight-episode order to the series. Katie Robbins of ''The Affair'' fame is writing and executive producing the show, with Pompeo set to executive produce under her Calamity Jane production banner.
Erin Levy, known for ''Mad Men'', will serve as showrunner and executive producer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We are focused on podium finish at CWG 2022: India Men's team coach Graham Reid
Amazon Prime canceled The Wilds Season 3 (See what the showrunners said earlier)
House of the Dragon cuts back on some sex scenes to give a family-drama vibe, says showrunner
Sweet Magnolias Season 3 could have twists & turn in the plotline, teases the showrunner
Athletics-Gemili parts way with American coach Reider