Left Menu

Bollywood celebrities extend warm birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's 37th birthday, celebrities took to their social media handles and sent their warm birthday wishes to the 'Judwaa 2' actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:08 IST
Bollywood celebrities extend warm birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's 37th birthday, celebrities took to their social media handles and sent their warm birthday wishes to the 'Judwaa 2' actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Sonam Kapoor, dropped a throwback picture with Jacqueline, which she captioned, " Happy happy birthday my doll...miss you and can't wait to see you @jacquelinef143."

Actor Anushka Sharma dropped a picture of the 'Kick' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jacqueline. Wishing you love and light always." The 'Hero' actor Athiya Shetty shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jacqueline. Love and happiness in abundance."

Singer Guru Randhawa shared a video in which he captioned, " Wishing Jacky a very happy birthday." Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture," Happy birthday dear @jacquelinef143 have a stupendous one my friend."

The 'De De Pyaar De' actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture with Jacqueline which she captioned, "Happy Birthday Jacqueline. Wishing you all the love and success. " Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in an action thriller film 'Attack: Part 1' alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in April 2022. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Recently, the actor was seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller film 'Vikrant Rona,' which was a Pan India film and gathered a massive response from the audience. She will be next seen in director Abhishek Sharma's next film 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022