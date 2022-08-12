Kartik Aaryan shares mirror selfie from 15 hour 'Shehzada' shoot

Kartik Aaryan dropped a mirror selfie from 15 hours shoot of his upcoming flick 'Shehzada' on his social media account. On Friday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his Instagram stories and treated his fans with glimpses from 'Shehzada' sets.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "#Shehzada...Subah se le kar raat tak shoot...15 hours and counting." In the picture, the 'Dhamaka' actor was seen sitting in a vanity van accompanied by his crew member. He looked handsome in a black suit.

Even after 15 hours of the shoot, Kartik looked energetic in the picture. 'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Being helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also stars Kriti Sanon.

The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Shehzada' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year. Apart from 'Shehzada', he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'SatyaPrem ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

While the actor's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, the viewers will see him bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story. Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)