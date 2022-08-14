Left Menu

Cardi B shares her onion haircare routine with fans on social media

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently shared with the world her unorthodox haircare secret that she lathers her hair with boiled onion water.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:55 IST
Cardi B shares her onion haircare routine with fans on social media
Cardi B (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B recently shared with the world her unorthodox haircare secret that she lathers her hair with boiled onion water. According to Page Six, Cardi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her natural hair from behind. "My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," she captioned it.

The rapper continued, "I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It's odorless and I notice that it's been giving a shine to my hair." Her social media post's comments section was full of supportive messages from fans who wanted to try the pungent practice for themselves.

"Let me put a pot of onions on rn," one user wrote. Another said, "I make all my hair products from real food and spices ..it really works." Page Six reported that onions contain "compounds that may help to enhance dry, damaged hair," according to a Healthline article about the grooming technique. The vegetable can also encourage hair growth, treat alopecia and reverse greying, advocates claim.

Earlier, the Grammy-winning rapper also stripped down her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion on social media. In June, she also got real about her appearance on her Instagram Story. Cardi shared that she wanted to get a tummy tuck after giving birth to her son Wave last September.

At the time, the star revealed that she's "a little heavier than usual," adding about a section of her tummy, "I don't like it. I want to get rid of it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022