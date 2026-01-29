Grammy Showdown: Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Vie for Top Honors

On Sunday, the music industry's spotlight will be on the Grammy Awards as it hands out its most prestigious honors. This year, the competition for Album of the Year is fierce, with Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga leading the charge.

Trevor Noah returns to host the ceremony for what he says will be his final time. As experts predict a tight race, notable narratives surround this year's event. If Bad Bunny wins, it would mark the first Spanish-language album to clinch this category. Kendrick Lamar could become the first solo male rapper to take home the award, while Lady Gaga aims for her debut win in over two decades.

This year's Grammy winners will be decided by approximately 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy as the institution emphasizes diversity with a revamped membership. Scheduled to perform are star-studded artists like Sabrina Carpenter and nominees from the best new artist category, promising an evening of unexpected moments and cultural significance.