Left Menu

Grammy Showdown: Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Vie for Top Honors

The Grammy Awards will see Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga competing for Album of the Year. Trevor Noah hosts the event for the last time, airing live in Los Angeles. The ceremony could see historic wins, with a focus on diverse representation and potential cultural impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:46 IST
Grammy Showdown: Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Vie for Top Honors

On Sunday, the music industry's spotlight will be on the Grammy Awards as it hands out its most prestigious honors. This year, the competition for Album of the Year is fierce, with Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga leading the charge.

Trevor Noah returns to host the ceremony for what he says will be his final time. As experts predict a tight race, notable narratives surround this year's event. If Bad Bunny wins, it would mark the first Spanish-language album to clinch this category. Kendrick Lamar could become the first solo male rapper to take home the award, while Lady Gaga aims for her debut win in over two decades.

This year's Grammy winners will be decided by approximately 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy as the institution emphasizes diversity with a revamped membership. Scheduled to perform are star-studded artists like Sabrina Carpenter and nominees from the best new artist category, promising an evening of unexpected moments and cultural significance.

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026