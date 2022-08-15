Subhash Ghai pens down a beautiful ode to India, releases new song 'Tiranga'

On the occasion of Independence day, Filmmaker Subhash Ghai released a new song 'Tiranga' along with the students of Whistling Wood on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, Subhash Ghai dropped a poster of the song along with a caption.

He wrote, "MUSIC SCHOOL OF WHISTLINGWOODS. Celebrates #75 Azadi ka amrit ka mahotsav." Subhash Ghai's some of the iconic songs on patriotism like "I love my India" from blockbuster film 'Pardes' and "Aye Watan Tere Liye" from "Karma" are still the most played track on national occasions. The ace filmmaker gifts another patriotic song to the people of India celebrating the glory of this pious motherland.

Along with his students from Whistling Woods International, Subhash Ghai releases 'Tiranga,' to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of independence. The song is penned down and composed by Subhash Ghai himself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMr_a1AqXaU

In the video, key moments of the celebration of the Independence like the speech of PM, Modi, glimpses of marches, and people hoisting flags at different places. The video also shows the behind-the-scenes of music video production.

The writer-director shared, "The glory of our magnificent motherland is indescribable. This year we complete 75 years of independence. 'Tiranga' is an ode to my India, a country known for its incomparable cultural diversity and illustrious history. Kids, faculty at Whistling Woods were very pumped up when I first read out a couplet from the song. It is an enriching experience to compose and to write a song for your motherland. They encouraged me to compose it. We, thus, decided on celebrating the country's 75th year of Independence in a spectacular, musical way. It is essential for students to learn, get a hands-on experience in the business and the students have worked really hard on the entire song, making it even more special for me." Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai's films including 'Taal' who completed 23 years on August 13 and also 25 years of 'Pardes' starring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and the late Amrish Puri.

Recalling helming the film, Subhash Ghai said, "'Pardes' is a very dear film to me. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew and especially the audience for continuing to shower their love even after 25 years. My team tells me that people keep on showering their love, keep recalling the iconic scenes in the digital arena even today." (ANI)

