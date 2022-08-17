Korean star Gong Hyo-jin to marry singer Kevin Oh in October

Popular Korean actor Gong Hyo-jin and Korean-American singer Kevin Oh will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in October.

Gong's agency Management SOOP on Wednesday confirmed media reports of the couple's wedding.

''We would like to share news about actress Gong Hyo Jin. Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh will be starting a new chapter of their lives together.

''As it is what the two wish for, they will be holding their wedding privately in October with only their close relatives and acquaintances present,'' the agency said in a statement provided to entertainment website Soompi.

The agency said they will refrain from sharing the detailed schedule and location of the wedding. ''We ask for your generous understanding on not being able to share the detailed schedule and location.

''Please send lots of blessings and support to the couple’s days ahead as they take a valuable first step forward in their lives,'' the statement continued.

Gong, 42, and Oh, 31, confirmed their relationship in April. Oh took to his Instagram to address their wedding. He also shared a photo of sheet music for a song that he composed that Gong wrote the lyrics for.

In the post, the singer called the ''When The Camellia Blooms'' star ''my best friend for life, my soul mate''. ''And soon I'll be able to call her my wife... This fall we will be getting married quietly in my hometown. ''I know I'm stealing away an actress who's received a great deal of love in Korea, and perhaps it would be more fitting to hold the ceremony publicly in Seoul. But for selfish reasons, I wanted to celebrate in the presence of my family. Hope you understand,'' Oh, whose song credits include hit K-dramas ''Yumi's Cells'' and ''DP'', wrote. Gong's other K-drama credits include ''Pasta'', ''It's Okay, That's Love'', and ''Don't Dare to Dream'' (''Jealousy Incarnate'').

