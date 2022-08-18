Vashu Bhagnani's 'Cuttputlli' heading to Disney+ Hotstar

Left Menu

Psychological thriller Cuttputlli will be directly released on Disney Hotstar, the streaming platform said on Thursday.Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame.The streamer made the movie announcement on its official Twitter page through an audio teaser.Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:14 IST
Psychological thriller ''Cuttputlli'' will be directly released on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform said on Thursday.

Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of ''Bell Bottom'' fame.

The streamer made the movie announcement on its official Twitter page through an audio teaser.

''Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon #CuttputlliOnHotstar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms,'' read the caption of the post.

''Cuttputlli'' has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include ''Bell Bottom'' and ''Ek Villain Returns''. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, known for ''Bell Bottom'', ''Moothon'' and ''DevD''.

Reportedly starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

