Left Menu

Tourism Minister opens office exclusively for Onam festivities

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Thursday opened an office exclusively for the upcoming Onam celebrations being organised by the State Tourism Department from September 6 to 12.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the celebrations at a ceremony at Nishagandhi open air theatre at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds on September 6.This year, the celebrations have been planned on a grand scale as life is returning to normal the worldover after the COVID-19 pandemic, Riyas said while inaugurating the office at the Tourism Directorate here.Now, it is time to be cheerful again, forgetting the crisis and sorrow caused by the pandemic.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:14 IST
Tourism Minister opens office exclusively for Onam festivities
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Thursday opened an office exclusively for the upcoming Onam celebrations being organised by the State Tourism Department from September 6 to 12.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the celebrations at a ceremony at Nishagandhi open air theatre at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds on September 6.

This year, the celebrations have been planned on a grand scale as life is returning to normal the worldover after the COVID-19 pandemic, Riyas said while inaugurating the office at the Tourism Directorate here.

''Now, it is time to be cheerful again, forgetting the crisis and sorrow caused by the pandemic. Throughout the State, Onam will be celebrated in a befitting fashion. Apart from the State capital, celebrations will be organised taking on board all sectors,'' said Riyas.

Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty, who is the working chairman of the celebrations, said traditional art forms would get prominence in the cultural programmes.

Apart from that, a rich variety of programmes would offer a veritable cultural feast to the people across the State as well as tourists during the week-long festival, the Minister added.

IB Satheesh MLA, Tourism Director PB Nooh and officials of the Tourism Department were present during the function.

A high-level panel with the Chief Minister as the chief patron, the Tourism Minister as the chairman, and Speaker MB Rajesh, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan and Ministers as patrons has been formed for the conduct of the festival.

The legislators and MPs from Thiruvananthapuram district are co-patrons of the committee, an official statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022