French brand Fred makes Jang Wonyoung its brand ambassador after Eider

Wonyoung, the young South Korean singer and model, has become the first Korean ambassador for Fred Joaillier. This is a piece of big news for those fans who continue to keep updated on their favorite South Korean celebrity Wonyoung.

Jang Won-young, known mononymously as Wonyoung, is a member of IVE under Starship Entertainment and is also a former member of project girl group Iz*One after finishing first in Mnet's girl group survival reality television show Produce 48. On August 19, the French jewelry brand, Fred Joaillier (more commonly known as Fred) has disclosed their association with Wonyoung.

According to Fred, the French jewelry brand has chosen Wonyoung as their new brand ambassador due to her luxurious, sophisticated image including her young, beautiful and energetic look. "We hope that through various collaborations with Wonyoung in the future, she will be able to show not only the joy of life that Fred pursues, but also freely and boldly be able to show the various collections of Fred with her countless charms," one representative from Fred said, as reported by Allkpop.

The young 17 years old, Wonyoung was officially announced as the newest model for SK Telecom on May 20, 2022. In June same year, she was chosen as a model along with Leeseo as Ive's members for Pepsi 2022 K-Pop Campaign. The campaign was revealed by Starship Entertainment as a collaboration between Ive, Cravity, and Oh My Girl for a promotional music video named BLUE & BLACK.

Jang Wonyoung was selected as the ambassador for the golf wear brand Gospheres on July 18, 2022. Before becoming the recent brand ambassador for Fred, she was officially selected as the new model for the French outdoor fashion brand Eider and global model and new muse for the color contact lens brand Hapa Kristin.

