How Song Hye Kyo spreads awareness on Korean independence movement with a professor

Previously, we had seen Song Hye Kyo joining hand with a renowned South Korean professor, Seo Kyung Duk. Both of them donated ten thousand Korean/English books to the historic Korean National Association in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse earlier reported these kinds of beautiful activities by Descendants of the Sun actress Song Hye Kyo, which was an endeavor to provide information about the historic site of the Korean independence movement against Japan.

This year on August 15, the beautiful actress Song Hye Kyo made another contribution to creating awareness among the Koreans to let them know how their previous generations sacrificed everything to make the country independent from Japanese colonial occupation. Both North Korea and South Korea achieved independence after the Imperial Japanese Army surrendered on August 15, 1945.

This time, Song Hye Kyo collaborated with Sungshin Women's University's Professor Seo Kyung Duk to donate a relief sculpture of Kim Kyu Sik to the Provisional Government of Korea located in Chongqing, China. The relief sculpture that was made out of bronze measures 80 cms (approximately 2 ft and 7 inches) wide and 90 cms (2 ft and 11 inches) long. It was installed in premier Kim Koo's office. This is the sixth donation in the "Campaign to Donate Relief Sculptures for Korean Independence Activists," Soompi noted.

Both Song Hye Kyo and Kim Kyu Sik have already donated Korean guides and relief sculptures to 31 international historic sites to honor the independence movement.

On the other hand, Song Hye Kyo has recently took to Instagram to post a series of snaps from the last day of The Glory production. The beautiful actress was visible holding a cake together while others held balloons as they successfully wrapped up the shooting of The Glory.

"Thanks to the team," Song Hye Kyo wrote. She is also seen taking a selfie in front of the cake and the letter from her team. However, the actress removed the post later.

The Glory is set to premiere anytime on Netflix in 2023.

