171 meat shops sealed in Delhi from Apr-Jul for violating norms: MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Civic authorities have sealed 171 meat shops in Delhi during April-July period for running ''without licence'', officials said on Saturday.

Besides, the MCD has also slapped them with a fine worth Rs 52,33,960.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to take action against illegal meat shops operating without licence, following its ''policy of zero tolerance'', the MCD said in a statement.

Such meat shops whose licenses have expired, the MCD has appealed to those shopkeepers to get the licenses renewed within the time limit, otherwise their shops will be sealed, it said.

Taking action against illegal meat shops, civic authorities have sealed 171 meat shops running without license, from April to July this year, and a fine of about Rs 52,33,960 was imposed on them, it said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

