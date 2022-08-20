171 meat shops sealed in Delhi from Apr-Jul for violating norms: MCD

Civic authorities have sealed 171 meat shops in Delhi during April-July period for running ''without licence'', officials said on Saturday.

Besides, the MCD has also slapped them with a fine worth Rs 52,33,960.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to take action against illegal meat shops operating without licence, following its ''policy of zero tolerance'', the MCD said in a statement.

Such meat shops whose licenses have expired, the MCD has appealed to those shopkeepers to get the licenses renewed within the time limit, otherwise their shops will be sealed, it said.

