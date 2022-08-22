BLACKPINK’s Jennie to play a bisexual role in The Idol! Fans show full support for her!

HBO has released the second official teaser of The Idol, a highly sought-after television series set against the backdrop of the music industry. The series is created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria maker, Sam Levinson for HBO. It will follow the story of a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.

BLACKPINK star Jennie is appearing as an actor in The Idol. The rapper and vocalist in the K-pop girl group will join the likes of Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Susanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, HariNef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Jennie Kim will be credited as Jennie Ruby Jane in the drama. She will play a bisexual girl in the series. In the newly released preview, Lily-Rose Depp asks Jennie in a sauna, "What was the name of that club?" The two women then hit the club for a night of partying and dancing.

Check out the new teaser for "The Idol" below!

The fact that the K-Pop idol is playing a bisexual character with her original name is being considered by many as a bold step. That may be a major reason the clips from the trailer are going viral. Fans from different corner of the world are supporting the actor.

These two clips of Jennie and Lily from #THEIDOL are going viral and already have more than 500K views. pic.twitter.com/8N6BXX19CTpic.twitter.com/fc0EhkAm1I — ❤️‍🔥 (@jennietheidol) August 21, 2022

Okay, but like...I'm dreaming right? We are not actually seeing #JENNIE KIM...in a towel...in a bathroom...with another girl...who's half naked...This is like a manifestation of what all the gays dreams. #BLACKPINK #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/5ZChDUreVM — Unicorns Are Real (@Unic0rnsAreRea1) August 21, 2022

the article about jennie playing a role as bisexual girl must be true and i'm here for it! pic.twitter.com/6BkShhFdXM — s (@jennieidols) August 21, 2022

Jennie's fans loved her appearance in the newly released teaser and twitted on it. One of them said, "I don't care how many crimes Jennie's character in the idol will commit, we will be defending her and her actions. in my eyes she does not have a single flaw."

While another fan wrote, "the idol jennie you are very dear to me you will never be in the wrong".

Another fan said, "Jennie using Jennie Ruby Jane as her actress name instead of Jennie Kim is so smart… like jenniekim is the idol and jennie ruby jane for her other career and she's basically separating that persona from kpop. Also people can just search that and find her instagram super easily."

HBO's The Idol also marks the final appearance of Anne Heche, who died in August 2022 shortly after filming concluded.

