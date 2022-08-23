Sylvester Stallone talks about his passion for wrestling & how it helped boost his acting career

Sylvester Stallone fans had been all ears for any updates on The Expendables 4 for the past seven years. Stallone's popularity as an action hero off the charts and people are dying to see him back the big screens in his signature style.

While The Expendables 4 is still in the making, we have good news for Stallone fans! Before the release of The Expendables 4, Rambo and Rocky lovers could see Sylvester Stallone's upcoming action movie ''Samaritan'' which will premiere on the streaming service Prime Video on August 26.

Stallone never misses an opportunity to take up an action film. Recently, he talked to PTI about his love and passion for action movies.

''Whenever I see an opening, I try to constantly stick it in there,'' said the action hero. The 76-year-old actor's love affair with action movies goes back to 1970s and 1980s when he started the ''Rocky'' and ''Rambo'' film series.

''When I started, there was no what I call 'real action film' or 'action beats'. There were car chases, there was this and that, there would be a fight. And I thought, 'wow, this is a genre that is really fascinating''.

Stallone added, ''In a real action film, you can turn the sound off and know what the story is, just through physical movement. So when I did 'Rambo: First Blood', I said, 'how about we turn the sound off? People will know what the story is.' That's when I realized how important this genre could be.''

Besides being an actor, he is also an expert in filmographies. His filmography includes superhero titles like ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2'' and ''The Suicide Squad''. According to him, the stories needs a hero and a legends who are always been a part of history and every ''society needs these figures''.

''It's almost as though, 'oh, they're gods. They're modern day god-like creatures.' We see this from the 'Odyssey' by Homer to present day Marvel. It's the same thing except being presented through some of the CGI and the other ones on the written word,'' said the actor.

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, he also provides updates on how his wrestling career helped him shape who he is at present and mentioned the names of the pro wrestlers who helped forge his outlook on life.

He said, "There's a passion for that world, big time. People like Bruno Sammartino, those are people that helped forge my personality and my outlook on life. Bruno, Gorgeous George, [bodybuilder/actor] Steve Reeves, [boxer] Rocky Marciano — especially Rocky Marciano. I love wrestling's mythic qualities. I made my daughters watch wrestling— I wanted them to watch for the story."

Sylvester Stallone also explained how jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds land on a person was absolutely real and added how gravity was real.

"I hear people say it's not real. Really? Gravity is real. Jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds landing on you, that's real. I feel the same way about action films. They've been submerged in sort of a dismissive sort of genre. Like, 'Oh, it's an action film.' All I know is I've had maybe 31 operations due to action films, so I consider it very real," Stallone added.

Thanks to his impressive physique and stunning acting performances, Sylvester Stallone's popularity as an action hero is still on the upsurge and shows no signs of waning. No wonder his fans wants more action films from the evergreen star.

Also Read: BLACKPINK's Jennie to play a bisexual role in The Idol! Fans show full support for her!