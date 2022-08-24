Left Menu

Here's why Kiara Advani felt like slapping Shahid Kapoor on the sets of 'Kabir Singh'

'Kabir Singh' co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will be seen taking a stroll down memory lane in a new episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 20:59 IST
Here's why Kiara Advani felt like slapping Shahid Kapoor on the sets of 'Kabir Singh'
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Kabir Singh' co-stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor will be seen taking a stroll down memory lane in a new episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'. From talking about their love life with their respective partners to sharing experiences of shooting with each other in 'Kabir Singh', the two will be seen spilling beans on several topics during Karan Johar's talk show.

During the Bingo segment of the show, Kiara said that she b*tch-slapped Shahid in her head and recalled the day when she waited for eight hours.She said she b*tch-slapped Shahid in her head as she had to wait because a discussion was going on about which shoes he should wear in the next scene. "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene. If I were made to wait for 8 hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too," Kiara revealed.

A day before, Shahid shared a picture with Kiara and captioned it, "#KoffeeWithKiara... it's a thing now...sorry @karanjohar." Karan reacted to the post, "I love it, I hope she doesn't take my job." 'Kabir Singh' was released in theatres in 2019. It's a remake of the popular Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy' that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022