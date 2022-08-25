Kiccha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona' heading to ZEE5 for digital release
Vikrant Rona, starring Kiccha Sudeep in the lead, will have its worldwide digital premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5 on September 2.The streamer made the announcement on the official Twitter handle of its Kannada page on Thursday.September 2nd Zee5 The 3D fantasy action-adventure film is directed by Anup Bhandari.
The streamer made the announcement on the official Twitter handle of its Kannada page on Thursday.
''September 2nd Zee5! Stay tuned,'' ZEE5 Kannada captioned the video teaser of the film.
''Vikrant Rona'' released in cinemas on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The 3D fantasy action-adventure film is directed by Anup Bhandari. It also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
