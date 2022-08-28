Left Menu

Neha Dhupia shares mesmerizing picture expressing gratitude for birthday wishes

As Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia turned 42 on Sunday, the actor dropped a beautiful picture of herself along with a thank note for the birthday love on her social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:24 IST
Neha Dhupia shares mesmerizing picture expressing gratitude for birthday wishes
Neha Dhupia (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia turned 42 on Sunday, the actor dropped a beautiful picture of herself along with a thank note for the birthday love on her social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha posted a thank you note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChynQTuv9__/ Sharing the picture, the 'Julie' actor wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love...My heart is full... Mentally I was on a bicycle by the ocean, watching sunsets and physically it was a day at work and now post a red eye flight and 4 days away from home ...the birthday blues are real."

In the picture, the 'Chup Chup Ke' actor struck a pose with a mesmerizing ocean view while riding a bicycle. She was seen donning a white dress and a cute big smile. Neha Dhupia was crowned Femina Miss India on July 4, 2002. She became a household name after the glorious victory and entered the film industry.

Neha made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' in 2003. Also have done films including 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local', 'Singh is Kinng', 'Moh Maya Money' and many others. Recently, Neha wore the crown again as she completed 20 years of bagging the Miss India crown.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

