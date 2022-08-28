Demi Lovato recalls emotional, physical abuse she endured in entertainment industry

American singer and songwriter Demi Lovato recently opened up about the emotional and physical abuse she's endured in the entertainment industry, from her days as a child star to incidents that led her to rehab. According to Variety, Lovato, during the podcast 'Call Her Daddy' reflected on her career, sharing some of the darker incidents she's faced. One of them included the when time an unnamed member on her team told her she wasn't "sick enough" to seek treatment after she explained that she was "throwing up blood."

"I think that was his way of saying, 'No, you're not going back to treatment because if you do, this will look bad on me," the 30-year-old singer recalled about the interaction back in 2017. Less than a year later, she "ended up overdosing." Lovato had started experimenting with drugs at age 13 after being prescribed opiates for injuries she sustained in a car accident.

"My mom didn't think she'd have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter, but I was already drinking at that point," Lovato explained. She added, "I had been bullied [and] was looking for an escape and when my mom saw how many of the pills had disappeared and how fast they did, she took them away [and] locked them up."

For the next few years, Lovato shared that she would still "get certain kinds of pills" when she was 15 or 16 years old, including stealing her mom's Xanax. She later discussed the return of her eating disorder between 2016 and 2018. "There was one time where I had binged and purged one night. I came clean to my team and said, 'Hey, this happened.'"

According to Lovato, she snuck out of her hotel room that night because her management would remove the phones so she couldn't call room service. The singer confessed how she "felt trapped" into her early 20s and that "relapsing on drugs and alcohol" was her only way of escaping those situations, as per Variety. (ANI)

