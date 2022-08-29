John Abraham unveils title of his upcoming movie '100%'

John Abraham announced his upcoming flick '100%' on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Desi Boyz' actor treated fans with a new movie announcement. He dropped a video with details of the film.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??" Producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala join hands for a family entertainer titled '100%' starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. The Sajid Khan film, set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos!

Expected to hit the floors in early 2023, the film is slated to release in Diwali 2023. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a Guilty By Association Media production "100%". Directed by Sajid Khan, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Amar Butala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Parmanu' actor was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film which was released on July 29, is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from that, he will be seen in Sidharth Anand's next directorial 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

John also joins hands with Bake My Cake Films after 'Batla House' and 'Tehran' for his new project 'Tariq' He is to essay the lead role in Arun Gopalan directorial. The film is produced by the actor himself along with Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

The film is penned by Ritesh Shah and Lalit Marathe. 'Tariq' is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

