UK Air Force aerobatic team's jet suffers bird hit at airshow; cockpit canopy smashed

A UK Air Force Aerobatic Team's aircraft cockpit canopy was smashed when it was hit by a bird during a display at an airshow in north Wales, according to media reports on Monday. The world-famous aerial display group was closing out the Rhyl Air Show in Denbighshire in north Wales on Sunday after a weekend of flypasts by Typhoon jets and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton. David Montenegro, commanding officer of the Red Arrows, tweeted that the pilot of Red 6 was ''a bit shaken but well'', the BBC reported. The aircraft - known as Red 6 - was in the air above the Welsh town of Rhyl when the collision happened in front of a large crowd. People on the ground reported hearing a loud pop before the plane broke formation, NorthWalesLive reported. Wing Cdr Montenegro said: ''His immediate actions delivered calmly and correctly with the support of his colleagues ensured a safe outcome.'' The Red Arrows said on Twitter: ''Thank you to everyone at this weekend's Rhyl Airshow. We had to finish today's Red Arrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy. ''This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for. ''In this instance, Red 6 and the whole team responded perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and aircraft. ''Happy to report the jet landed safely and the pilot is unhurt.''

