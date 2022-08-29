11-year-old Zac Sangeeth writes sequel to debut book on world history

After the success of his debut book on world history early this year, 11-year-old author Zac Sangeeth has come up with its sequel, ''More World History in 3 Points''.

The book -- through 101 chapters ranging from the greatest empires to legendary families and dynasties, and from outstanding artists, architects, poets, musicians and authors to path-breaking inventors and inventions -- gives readers a quick and thorough overview of each topic into three bite-sized capsules.

Published by Hachette India and touted to be a ''perfect ready reckoner'' for quizzes, exams and preparation for competitive tests, it covers major events, personalities, milestones and turning points embracing the history of the world.

“. . . A large set of readers, especially belonging to the new age Twitter and Instagram generation, are looking for a quick take on topics. They want a fast overview of the topic that can give them a basic understanding, which they can then build upon later, if that interests them,'' Sangeeth told PTI.

''So, 'More World History in 3 Points' takes a bird's eye view. A thousand feet above view, which covers the basic details but leaves out the intricate narratives. So, in that way, this book gives a telescopic visualisation of topics,'' he added.

Besides talking about well-known empires like 'The Chola' or 'The Tang', the book also gives reader a peek into the less talked about empires, including 'The Srivijaya' and 'The Shailendra' in South East Asia, 'The Khushite' and 'The Mali' in Africa, and 'The Olmec' and 'The Wari' in South America.

According to the publishers, whether one is a student or a history buff, this book gives readers ''a clear, concise and complete picture of every topic''.

''No more having to read long-winded accounts that make the subject complex and dull! This unique book gives you a quick and thorough overview of each topic by distilling details into three crisp, bite-sized capsules. Every paragraph has a key sentence highlighted for easy recall,'' they added.

The book is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

