Taylor Swift announces new album

Taylor Swift has surprised all her fans by announcing her new, upcoming album 'Midnights'. Even though she held off on announcing the album's name and unfinished album art on her social media until after midnight ET, Taylor revealed the name of the album - 'Midnights', during her emotional acceptance speech for video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:57 IST
Taylor Swift's album poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Taylor Swift has surprised all her fans by announcing her new, upcoming album 'Midnights'. Even though she held off on announcing the album's name and unfinished album art on her social media until after midnight ET, Taylor revealed the name of the album - 'Midnights', during her emotional acceptance speech for video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor wrote on social media, "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears... We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves. Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out on October 21. Meet me at midnight"

According to Variety, earlier, at the close of the awards show, Swift said, "You guys, I'm just so proud of what we made, and I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans." She added, "Because I wouldn't be able to re-record my album ['Red (Taylor's Version),' which included the winning song] if it weren't for you. You emboldened me to do that. And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight."

Taylor won the award for video of the year for her album 'All Too Well (10-Minute Version).' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

