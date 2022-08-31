Left Menu

NewJeans tops Melon weekly chart for 2 consecutive weeks

K-pop rookie group NewJeans has topped Melon Weekly Chart for 2 consecutive weeks.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 31-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:51 IST
NewJeans (Photo=ADORE). Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], August 31 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop rookie group NewJeans has topped Melon Weekly Chart for 2 consecutive weeks. The debut song "Attention" by NewJeans (Minji, Hani, Daniel, Haerin, and Hye-in) has topped the Melon Weekly Chart (August 22-28) released on Tuesday for 2 consecutive weeks. The song topped the previous week's chart last week, marking the highest debut song ranking among K-pop idol groups released in the past 6 years. The team's other song "Hype Boy" ranked 3rd on the charts this week, and "Cookie" ranked 10th, up 5 notches from last week.

NewJeans also set a record on the global largest streaming platform Spotify. "Attention" ranked 82nd on Spotify's Daily Top Song chart on August 28 and "Hype Boy" ranked 92nd. "Attention" and "Hype Boy" debuted on the chart at 176th and 183rd on the 11th and 14th, respectively. Both songs ranked in the top 100 on August 28, proving a steady rise. NewJeans completed their 4-week debut activities on August 28 after appearing on the SBS music show "Inkigayo." On this day, NewJeans received the first-place trophy with "Attention," achieving five awards at music shows. (ANI/Global Economic)

