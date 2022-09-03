Left Menu

Kannada film actor Sudeep appointed brand ambassador for Karnataka govt scheme

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:23 IST
The Karnataka government has appointed Kannada star Sudeep as the brand ambassador for its ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, cattle adoption scheme.

The announcement was made by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan in a set of tweets on Friday, on the occasion of Sudeep’s birthday.

''Actor and Director Kiccha Sudeep has been appointed as ambassador to promote and publicise the Punyakoti cattle adoption scheme of our department which is implemented to promote people's partnership in cow conservation. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him.'' Chavan tweeted.

The minister also said that the actor has decided not to charge for being the ambassador of the scheme, which is aimed at encouraging adoption by public for the purpose of rearing cattle in 'goshalas' (cow shelters).

Sudeep is known for his remarkable role in films such as ‘Pailwan’, ‘Eega (Makkhi)’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Sparsha’, ‘Huchcha’ and ‘No 73 Shanthi Nivasa’.

