Updates on Call My Agent! Season 5, spinoff film & Season 2 of Bollywood version

Call My Agent! (French: Dix pour cent, lit. 'Ten Percent') is a comedy-drama that portrays the story of a group of agents in a talent agency in Paris. After its release on the French public national television channel on 14 October 2015, Netflix picked the rights to broadcast it worldwide. The French series accumulated a huge reputation and appreciation globally.

Call My Agent! Season 5 is now official. Viewers will also get a 90-minute TV film of the comedy-drama. The good news is that once the spin-off film will be done, the filming for the upcoming episodes of Call My Agent! Season 5 will start.

The announcement for Call My Agent! The TV film was made by Thomas Anargyros, chief executive of Mediawan Studios, the company behind the series, on French radio station Europe 1. He said the spin-off film would release first and Call My Agent! Season 5 would follow.

Thomas Anargyros said, "We're making great progress [on the film]," he said. "We want to produce it this year, and we're looking to air it likely at the end of the year or early next year. And we'll move forward with a new season for Call My Agent."

Indian Bollywood industry also launched the show, Call My Agent in the Hindi language. Rajat Kapoor, SoniRazdan, Aahana Kumra and AyushMehra played the key roles in Call My Agent Bollywood while Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Lara Dutta, Richa Chadda, Farah Khan and Jackie Shroff gave special appearances. Call My Agent Bollywood Season 2 is yet to get a green light.

Call My Agent! Season 5 will pick from the end of the fourth season. The story will mainly highlight the story of Andrea Martel. Many other smaller plots will also be added to the storyline. Series creator Dominique Besnehard revealed that they are planning to do some part of the shooting in New York.

Call My Agent! Synopsis

Andréa, Mathias, Gabriel, and Arlette, agents in the talent agency ASK (French: Agence Samuel Kerr), juggle tricky situations and defend their vision of the business. They skillfully combine art and business, but their private and professional lives sometimes conflict. While struggling to save their agency after the sudden death of its founder, the four agents take us behind the scenes of the world of celebrity, where laughter, emotion, transgression and tears constantly collide.

