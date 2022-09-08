Enola Holmes 2 is gearing up for November release! Get all new updates

Enola Holmes 2 release date is finally confirmed! Netflix revealed that the sequel to Nancy Springer's book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries is returning on Friday, November 4 at 12 am PT, 3 am ET and 8 am UK time.

The first look footage from Enola Holmes Season 2 already confirmed the return of 'The Stanger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes and 'The Witcher's' Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. The other actors returning to the film are Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Susan Wokoma as Edith, AdeelAkhtar as Lestrade and Helena Bonham Carter as Enola's mother Eudoria Holmes.

Additionally, David Thewlis (the Harry Potter series), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), and Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), AbbieHern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast) have joined the cast. Click to see the first-look images.

The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the upcoming sequel will follow the events of the second book of Nancy Springer's book series – The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, which sees Enola search for a missing young girl with a talent for drawing.

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family!" Milly Bobby Brown said in a statement. "Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems," reads the logline for the movie. "Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister."

The logline continues, "But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Netflix has not yet released any trailer for Enola Holmes 2 but there's a short behind the scene clip which was released after Louis Partridge wrapped his scenes in the film in January.

The sequel to ENOLA HOLMES has officially wrapped! Until it arrives on Netflix, enjoy this first clue to Enola's next great adventure… pic.twitter.com/1HKeoM948r — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 7, 2022

