French President Macron: France has lost a "national treasure" with death of Godard

France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...)," Macron said on Twitter.

