French President Macron: France has lost a "national treasure" with death of Godard

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...)," Macron said on Twitter.

