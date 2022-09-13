Toy Story 5 possibilities: Everything we know so far

All the movies from the Toy Story franchise garnered praises and positive reviews. Each film of this franchise has an engaging storyline and a perfect ending. Toy Story 4 was an instant hit and fans are expecting Toy Story 5 to be even more successful.

The fifth movie is yet to be confirmed but it is expected that the makers will take some more time, as there was an 11-year gap between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 and a 9-year gap between Toy Story 3 and 4.

Tim Allen who lent his voice for the character Buzz Lightyear hinted on the possibilities of Toy Story 5 on 1029. Tim Allen, said, "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five."

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show that May, Tom Hanks (voiced as classic cowboy doll, Sheriff Woody) said that Toy Story 4 would not be the final installment in the franchise.

While the producer Mark Nielsen was asked about the prospect of making Toy Story 5. Without ruling out a possibility of a fifth movie, Nielsen said, "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem."

The franchise consists mainly of five CGI-animated films: Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), Toy Story 4 (2019), and the spin-off prequel film within a film Lightyear (2022). It also includes the 2D-animated direct-to-video spin-off film within a film, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins (2000) and its television series of the same name. The first Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer-generated imagery. The first two films were directed by John Lasseter, the third film by Lee Unkrich (who acted as co-director of the second film alongside Ash Brannon), the fourth film by Josh Cooley, and Lightyear by Angus MacLane.

Toy Story 3 was the first animated film to gross over $1 billion worldwide in ticket sales, and it became the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. Toy Story 4 grossed USD 922.9 million globally, taking the entire franchise's lifetime gross to USD 2.893 billion. Toy Story 4 was played in 3,610 theaters, with an average $2,896 per theater for a weekend total of USD 10.4 million.

Toy Story 5 doesn't have an official confirmation. Stay tuned to get more updates on animated movies.

