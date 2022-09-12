Joker 2 updates: Cast, storyline and everything we know so far!

It's official now that Joker 2 is coming! Todd Phillips will direct the musical sequel, titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux'. Joaquin Phoenix is returning as Arthur Fleck, popularly known as Joker. The antihero role played by Phoenix in the first movie won several hearts worldwide and made people eagerly wait for the second film. The good news is it's been finally announced.

Joker 2 is the follow-up to 2019's blockbuster Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and co-written by Scott Silver. Joker marked the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time that made a net profit of $437 million when factoring together all expenses and revenues. Joker won the Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score awards at the 92nd Academy Awards including other awards and nominations.

Joker 2 production updates

Joker: Folie a Deux is costing $12.6 million in tax credits to Warner Bros. from the state of California. The filming is expected to start at the beginning of the New Year in Los Angeles.

"No other city has more resources than L.A. when it comes to our industry," director Phillips said. "And to have this kind of support for the work we do from the California Film Commission's Film & Television Tax Credit Program is a nice welcome for all of us on 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' Having spent the last several years filming in iconic locales here in the U.S. and around the globe, I'm looking forward to returning to work in the place I call home and to serving the state by bringing a project of this scope to California."

Joker 2 cast

Besides Joaquin Phoenix, the sequel movie will see Brendan Gleeson, Lady Gaga, and Catherine Keener in the cast. Lady Gaga will be playing the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn in the thriller movie, Joker 2.

Zazie Beetz is in talk to return Arthur's neighbor Sophie, with whom he dreams up a romantic relationship. In an interview with THR (via ScreenRant), Beetz told Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character,"

"I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me."

She added, "I can see Arthur [Fleck], who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

According to Variety, Lady Gaga is charging USD 10 million for Joker: Folie à Deux. That is exactly half of what Joaquin Phoenix is getting. "Both Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are believed to be getting $20 million paydays, and new costar Lady Gaga is getting $10 million. Those salaries, combined with the cost of producing complicated musical sequences (though one insider stresses "Joker 2" is more like "A Star Is Born" than "In the Heights"), means that the sequel will cost roughly $150 million to produce."

Joker 2 concept

Joker 2 begins when Quinn is still known as Dr. HarleenQuinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on. In June 2022, Phillips confirmed the news via an Instagram post teasing the title, Joker: Folie à Deux (transl. "Madness for Two" ). While no official logline is revealed as yet, here's the premise of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' story:

'Madness for Two,' also known as shared delusional disorder (SDD), is a rare psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief, and sometimes hallucinations, are transmitted from one individual to another.

Joker 2 release date

Now the film is in the early stage of development over at Warner Brothers. Joker 2 is set to release on 2024

