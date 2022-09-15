Bridgerton 3, Stranger Things 4, Witcher, The Crown 5 to feature at Netflix’s Tudum show! Get the full list
Netflix series lovers will be excited to know that they will get to see trailer, footage, and more of their lovable upcoming series soon. Recently, Netflix has released the line-up for their second annual free virtual global fan event Tudum, which is scheduled to happen on September 24. Alice in Borderland, Bridgerton Season 3, Stranger Things 4 and Witcher are in the lineup, among others.
In the Tudum, the streamer will feature "news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators."
During the stream, Netflix plans on showing off new footage for Stranger Things season 4, plus new looks at The Sandman, League of Legends' animated series Arcane, Cowboy Bebop, Bridgerton and The Witcher.
The show will also feature information on some of the TV shows, such as The Crown Season 5, Queen Charlotte, Three-Body Problem and Dead To Me.
According to Deadline, the 2022 Tudum will span four continents with five events, beginning in Korea. The schedule per Netflix is as follows:
Tudum starts with an exciting program out of Korea at 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23),
Fans from India will see the show at 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23),
At 10:00 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.
At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment. Watch the Tudum trailer below.
Here's the full list of TV shows, movies and video games of the Tudum events.
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice In Borderland
- Belascoarán
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead To Me
- El Amor Después Del Amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily In Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns &Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- Jojo'sBizzare Adventure Stone Ocean
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow And Bone
- Soup
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
MOVIES
- 20th Century Girl
- ArdientePaciencia
- A Través Del Mar
- Beyond The Universe
- CargaMáxima
- ChorNikalKeBhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo De Toro's Pinocchio
- Heart Of Stone
- KathalKhufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School For Good And Evil
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Your Place Or Mine
VIDEO GAMES
- Compass Point: West
- Destra: The Memories Between
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Triviaverse
Source: Deadline
