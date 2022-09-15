Bridgerton 3, Stranger Things 4, Witcher, The Crown 5 to feature at Netflix’s Tudum show! Get the full list

Netflix series lovers will be excited to know that they will get to see trailer, footage, and more of their lovable upcoming series soon. Recently, Netflix has released the line-up for their second annual free virtual global fan event Tudum, which is scheduled to happen on September 24. Alice in Borderland, Bridgerton Season 3, Stranger Things 4 and Witcher are in the lineup, among others.

In the Tudum, the streamer will feature "news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators."

During the stream, Netflix plans on showing off new footage for Stranger Things season 4, plus new looks at The Sandman, League of Legends' animated series Arcane, Cowboy Bebop, Bridgerton and The Witcher.

The show will also feature information on some of the TV shows, such as The Crown Season 5, Queen Charlotte, Three-Body Problem and Dead To Me.

According to Deadline, the 2022 Tudum will span four continents with five events, beginning in Korea. The schedule per Netflix is as follows:

Tudum starts with an exciting program out of Korea at 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23),

Fans from India will see the show at 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23),

At 10:00 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment. Watch the Tudum trailer below.

Here's the full list of TV shows, movies and video games of the Tudum events.

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice In Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead To Me

El Amor Después Del Amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily In Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns &Gulaabs

Heartstopper

Jojo'sBizzare Adventure Stone Ocean

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow And Bone

Soup

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

MOVIES

20th Century Girl

ArdientePaciencia

A Través Del Mar

Beyond The Universe

CargaMáxima

ChorNikalKeBhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo De Toro's Pinocchio

Heart Of Stone

KathalKhufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School For Good And Evil

They Cloned Tyrone

Your Place Or Mine

VIDEO GAMES

Compass Point: West

Destra: The Memories Between

Kentucky Route Zero

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Triviaverse

Source: Deadline

Also Read: Has Netflix canceled Aggretsuko Season 5 like some other series? Know in detail!