Has Netflix canceled Aggretsuko Season 5 like some other series? Know in detail!

The fourth season of the anime series, Aggretsuko satisfies fans' craving to some extent, still they are eagerly waiting for more Retsuko and Haida stories in Aggretsuko Season 5. Netflix hasn't given greenlit to the potential fifth outing but the last season left several unanswered questions.

We could wait for more time as the creators have already hinted that there will be Aggretsuko Season 5. They left a message in the post-credits scene of Season 4. It says, "Retsuko will return." We hope the animated series will return for new adventures.

Sometimes Netflix takes more time to collect enough viewership data all over the world. As Aggretsuko Season 4 premiered in December 2021 and it has been nine months, fans may have to hold their patience for a long.

On the other side, there is also a possibility of canceling the project. According to Screenrant, one of the main reasons for canceling several projects on Netflix is, as per the report numbers from its second quarter of 2022, the streamer lost nearly 1 million subscribers in three months. As a result, over 150 employees lost their jobs. To slice the budget Netflix axed a few series. Netflix axed The Midnight Gospel, The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff along with Archive 81, Space Force, Pretty Smart, Raising Dion, Julie Delpy's On the Verge and many more.

While cancelling some projects, Netflix admitted that they had lost huge money on the animated series. It seems Netflix wants to be more careful about splurging on different types of content just for the sake of experiments. At this stage, it's really hard to speculate whether Aggretsuko Season 5 could get the green light in the future.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix anime series!

Also Read: Violet Evergarden Season 2: Everything you need to know